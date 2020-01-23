Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

