Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

