Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

