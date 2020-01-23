Close Asset Management Ltd Has $143.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,022.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,380.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,261.47. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.