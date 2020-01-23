Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 429.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

