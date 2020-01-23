Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

