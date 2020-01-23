Barnett & Company Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.70. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.42.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

