Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

