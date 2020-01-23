Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 361,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,270 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

