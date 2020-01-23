Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $424.42 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $280.50 and a 1 year high of $428.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.26 and its 200 day moving average is $384.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.