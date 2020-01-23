Exane Derivatives Has $481,000 Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 29,436.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Twitter were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,200.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Twitter by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 58.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Aegis cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,661 shares of company stock worth $2,142,740. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

