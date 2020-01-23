10,071 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,297,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

