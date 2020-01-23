Exane Derivatives Sells 339 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

