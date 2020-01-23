Exane Derivatives Has $511,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

