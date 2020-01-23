Exane Derivatives Acquires 244 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

