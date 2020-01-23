Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 53,375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $55,429,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $28,842,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.92.

DPZ stock opened at $285.91 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average of $264.89.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.