Exane Derivatives Sells 4,128 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

