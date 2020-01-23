6,659 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

