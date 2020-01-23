Exane Derivatives Sells 38 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $5,783,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $375.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $262.77 and a 12-month high of $384.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

