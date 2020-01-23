Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $312.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

