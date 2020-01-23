Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after acquiring an additional 114,886 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

NYSE:MTD opened at $834.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.07 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $793.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total transaction of $12,286,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

