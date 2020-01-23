Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 31,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

