Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 9,318 Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 340.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

