Exane Derivatives Has $442,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 303,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,810.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Howard Weil began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

NYSE PXD opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

