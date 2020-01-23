Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

