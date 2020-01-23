Barnett & Company Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

