Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 141.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 420,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 264,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

