Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 453.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $565.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.