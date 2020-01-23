Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cfra raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $141.19 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.