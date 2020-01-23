Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,740 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOP shares. B. Riley raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

