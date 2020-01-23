Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from to . Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 2143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Insiders have sold a total of 307,156 shares of company stock worth $15,675,538 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

