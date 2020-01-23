Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,061 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of McDermott International worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its position in McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,412,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McDermott International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 307,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in McDermott International by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the subject of several research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.