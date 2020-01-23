Thomas J. Riga Sells 11,381 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

