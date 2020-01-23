Insider Buying: Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) insider Michael Fry bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

ASX:BRK opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Brookside Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

About Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds oil and gas royalties of approximately 100 acres in Blaine County, Oklahoma; and leasehold interest in 465 gross acres located in Payne County, Oklahoma, as well as approximately 160 non-operated working interest leasehold acres in the STACK Play, Oklahoma.

