Insider Buying: Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) insider Michael Fry bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).
ASX:BRK opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Brookside Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.02 ($0.01).
About Brookside Energy
