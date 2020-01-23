Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $46,564.59 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $46,564.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quanterix stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $674.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 114.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 469.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.