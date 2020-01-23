David Driscoll Sells 26,213 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

