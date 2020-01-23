Klaus Orlinger Sells 1,711 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Klaus Orlinger sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $19,779.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Klaus Orlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $96,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.