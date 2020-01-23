Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $18,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

