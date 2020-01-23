Ernest Michael Cleave Sells 24,754 Shares of Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) Stock

Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave sold 24,754 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$25,471.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,179.13.

Largo Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

