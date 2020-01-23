Michael Shaun Mcewan Sells 50,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,000.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. Kraken Robotics Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

