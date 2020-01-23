Robert Wares Acquires 36,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,383,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,072,628.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

