Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $13,339,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 624.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $14,095,181.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $16,064,768.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

