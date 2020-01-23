Exane Derivatives Purchases 10,385 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,971,000 after acquiring an additional 722,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after acquiring an additional 608,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 322,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

