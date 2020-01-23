FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FMC were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,945,000 after purchasing an additional 759,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after purchasing an additional 428,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FMC by 839.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $97.60 on Thursday. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

