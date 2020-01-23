Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 47,683 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after acquiring an additional 388,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,502,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,696,000 after acquiring an additional 218,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

M stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

