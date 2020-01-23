JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of JD opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.