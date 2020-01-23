Exane Derivatives Has $815,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after purchasing an additional 632,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after purchasing an additional 474,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

