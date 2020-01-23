Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 357.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,078,000 after purchasing an additional 822,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

