JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

