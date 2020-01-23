Exane Derivatives Buys 1,097 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $331.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.66 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

